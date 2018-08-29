14 girls left at Miss World Zim

By Bridget Mananavire

Fourteen girls now remain in the Miss World Zimbabwe boot camp after two girls were eliminated on Monday while two more were evicted for “gross indiscipline”.

The remaining 14 queens are Yolanda Warambwa, Bridget Vambe, Patricia Muchenje, Gracious Manyanhaire, Nyasha Katozo, Yollanda Chimbarami, Musawenkosi Dhlamini, Courtney Matende, Ivy Mupararano, Francina Katuruza, Belinda Potts, Concilia Karemba, Wendy Maturi and Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi.

The two who were eliminated on Monday are Merlin Patai and Tungamirai Shoko while the names of those who were evicted were not released.

“As we reported earlier, two girls have been evicted from the Miss World Zimbabwe boot camp for indiscipline and violation of camp rules.

“The two also failed to fully-cooperate in various tasks as required of them during boot camp.

“According to Miss Zimbabwe Trust rules and regulations, good sportsmanship is expected at all times,” Miss World Zimbabwe said on its official page.

Initially, 16 girls were supposed to make it to the finals which will be held in Domboshawa on September 8.

Most of the girls in camp are students from different universities in and outside Zimbabwe.

A bevy of 22 beauties drawn from urban centres went into boot camp in Harare ahead of a national pageant.

The chosen queen will represent the country at the Miss World 2018, the 68th edition of the Miss World pageant which will take place in Sanya, China on December 8, 2018.

Some countries have already selected their queens with fears that Zimbabwe’s contestant might not be prepared enough.

The models were scouted form of Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Mutare, Marondera and Masvingo among others save for one girl who came from Mutoko.

For one to attend the glamorous final event, one must be prepared to cough out not less than $300.

–DailyNews