Zimsec June O-Level results out

By Abigail Mawonde

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) June 2018 Ordinary Level results are out and centre heads can start collecting them from Zimsec regional offices tomorrow. Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the June 2018 Zimsec Ordinary Level results,” he said.

“Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices on Wednesday, 29 August 2018.”

Prof Mwenje said there was an increase in candidature this year as compared to last year.

“A total number of 141 246 candidates registered and sat for a range of subjects from one to 10 compared to 78 655 in June 2017,” he said.

“Of the 141 246 registered candidates, 136 were special needs candidates. The total candidature increased by 75 866, a percentage increase of 79,58.”

According to Zimsec, 17 232 school candidates and 124 014 private candidates sat for the June 2018 examination.

Prof Mwenje also highlighted the increase in candidates who sat for five or more subjects.

“The total number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 10 974 which is 7, 77 percent of the total candidature while 130 272, (92,23 percent) sat for four or less subjects,” he said.

“In the June 2017 examinations, the number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 045 constituting 3,89 percent of the total candidature of 78 655.

Prof Mwenje did not indicate the pass rate.

The Herald