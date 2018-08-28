Woman steals to get STI treatment

By Kudzai Chikiwa

A 22 year old woman from Bulawayo burst into tears in court after she was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing property worth $800 from her aunt to pay for treatment for a Sexual Transmitted Infection (STI).

Tarisai Batoyi of Tshabalala suburb broke into Ms Chipo Perukayi’s house in Pelandaba West and stole clothes, groceries and kitchen utensils with an estimated value of $800.

The list of stolen goods was two pages long as it was read out in court.

Batoyi pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft as she appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

When asked why she stole the property, Batoyi said she wanted to sell it and raise money to treat genital warts.

‘’I acknowledge that I did wrong but magistrate please understand that I have genital warts which I have been battling with for four years and now the infection is at a critical stage,’’ she said while shaking and failing to stand upright.

‘’The doctor said I need $750 to have a surgical operation and I stole the property to sell it so that I get the money needed for my treatment.’’

Ms Dube sentenced her to 18 months in prison

When Batoyi pleaded for lenience and “at least a community service’’, the magistrate said Batoyi’s health condition was a major issue of concern hence sending her to prison will assist her get free State medication while in prison.

“You said you have genital warts and it’s a very serious issue, considering the property you stole it shows that you are desperate and you have no money to meet this demand.

“I am sentencing you to prison so that the State may assist you with medication in prison because once we let you go, you will commit more crimes in the name of looking for money,’’ she said.

Prosecuting, Mrs Thembeni Mpofu said on August 23, 2018, Batoyi proceeded to Ms Perukayi’s home in Pelandaba West and broke the outer door with an unknown object and gained entrance into the house.

The accused took various groceries and goods and was seen by members of the public leading to her arrest.

‘’The value of stolen goods is $800 and was all recovered. The accused acted unlawfully,’’ Mrs Mpofu said.

