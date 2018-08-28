Woman defrauds 12 job-seekers

By Bernard Chiketo

A female school proprietor has been spared jail after being convicted of defrauding 12 people under the guise of recruiting them for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), hence swindling them of over $5 000.

Julianna Tinonesana, 44, of 572 Chikanga 1, Mutare who owns Tweetans Villa School in Mutare would even issue her victims fake offer letters and Zec identity cards.

She was convicted on all 12 fraud charges after a full trial by magistrate Tendai Mahwe who commuted her jail sentence to community service.

Mahwe sentenced her to 36 months in jail before suspending six months on condition of good behaviour, 18 months on condition that she restitutes over $5 225 by September 28 before commuting the remaining 12 months to 420 hours of community service.

She was charged with fraud as defined in section 136 (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

According to court papers Tinonesana defrauded Pamela Daramachi of $240, Karen Tsorai $300, Tinashe Munyanduki $615, Takudzwa Muchena $435, Rumbidzai Nhiwatiwa $515, Margaret Manyau $800, Lucia Musemburi $615, Mufanikiso Manyau $90, Grace Rwizi $65, Spiwe Samakande $175, Winnet Sakarombe $875 and Precious Sithole $500.

The money was allegedly for medicals, administration fees and for consideration to participate in the just ended harmonised elections.

She defrauded her victims between February and March and would tell her victims that they would start work at Zec on the first of May but would either disappear on them or kept pushing further their commencement of work.

Some of them only discovered of the fraud when they reported for work at Zec’s offices in Mutare.

More cases are still, however, to be finalised with her victims coming from diverse backgrounds and across the country including Harare.

Brian Goto was prosecuting.

–DailyNews