Two Bulawayo teens missing

By Michelle Gwizi

Police in Bulawayo are looking for Charity Matyora (18) and Simbarashe Mucharingana (14) who have been missing for weeks.

Matyora was last seen in Mahatshula South, Bulawayo on August 6. She is slim, light in complexion, almost 1,5 metres tall and was last seen wearing a black skirt, plain black T-shirt and black sandals around 6PM.

Simbarashe was last seen at Makokoba bus terminus in Bulawayo wearing a grey school uniform and a blue tie. He is slim, brown in complexion, has black hair and is about 1,2 metres tall.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Precious Simango, urged members of the public who may know his whereabouts to contact his father Mr Bernard Mucharingana on 0772 398 965, or ZRP Tshabalala or 489564.

She said anyone who has spotted either of the two should contact any nearest police station.

-The Chronicle