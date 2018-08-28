Three months for fondling sister-in-law

By Lisa Mangena

A Bulawayo man who fondled his wife’s younger sister and undressed in her presence, has been sentenced to three months in prison. Onias Moyo, however, breathed a sigh of relief when Western Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube wholly suspended the sentence on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

In passing the sentence Mr Ncube said Moyo’s conduct was shameful and he could not be trusted.

On August 13, Moyo was sent by his wife to collect the sister-in-law so they could go to a church camp meeting.

On arrival at home his wife had already left.

Prosecuting Mr Kenneth Shava told the court Moyo took his sister-in-law to the shops where they bought some meat for supper.

When they got back home Moyo locked the door and placed the keys on the table before fondling his sister-in-law’s breast.

She tried pushing him but Moyo threatened her saying he would get her deported back to South Africa where she was attending school.

Moyo stripped naked before his sister-in-law and dragged her to the bedroom.

She managed to escape to her aunt’s place at Entumbane.

A family meeting was held before the matter was reported to the police.

-The Chronicle