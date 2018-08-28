St Johnstone target Nydam

Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone are closing in on a deal to land Ipswich Town’s Zimbabwe-born wonderkid Tristan Nydam on loan. The midfielder made 20 appearances for the Championship side last season and has been targeted by English giants Arsenal.

SunSport understands Tommy Wright is on the verge of agreeing a loan deal for the highly-rated teenager.

Midfielder Nydam (18), made 20 appearances for the Championship side last season and was signed up on a new long-term deal in November after being targeted by Arsenal.

The England Under-19 cap has dropped out of the reckoning since Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager, with the ex-Shrewsbury boss going with a more experienced line-up. So Ipswich, who see Nydam – who was born in Zimbabwe but has been with his club since the age of nine – as a mainstay of their team in future, want him out playing regularly.

Wright has been in the market for a central midfielder all summer, but has waited for the right player to become available. And now he’s made his move for Nydam, with a deal likely to be concluded this week.

The teenager will travel north with a hefty reputation, having been described by former boss McCarthy as up there with the best youngsters he’s worked with in his long career.

Nydam’s arrival will ease the pressure on the Saints midfield, who lost Murray Davidson to an ankle injury in the weekend win over Dundee.

And Wright will find out the extent of the damage when he’s scanned in the next 24 hours.

Blues manager Paul Hurst said earlier this month that he had talked with the England Under-19 international, who returned to training after a minor quad injury last week, about going out on loan in order to gain senior experience: “I’ve spoken to Tristan and that’s something we’ve had a conversation about.”

Nydam has made 14 starts and six sub appearances for the Blues’ first team, having come through the academy.

The Zimbabwe-born, Colchester-raised youngster has not featured for Town this season. – Scottish Sun.