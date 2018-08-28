Shurugwi resumes road rehab

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Shurugwi Town Council has resumed its road rehabilitation project, with the local authority expected to fix over a kilometre of its road network. In an interview, Shurugwi Town Secretary Mr Solomon Siziba said the rehabilitation was expected to start next week.

“We recently tendered for the road rehabilitation and the contractor that won the tender is expected to start next week,” he said.

Mr Makore said the whole project, which is funded by Zimbabwe National Road Administration will cost $145 000.

“We are yet to receive our $145 000 allocation from Zinara for the rehabilitation of Mashunye Road in Makusha, as well as the town area,” he said.

“Last time we were allocated $350 000 by Zinara, for emergency patching of roads and opening up of drainages.”

Mr Siziba said so far, the local authority managed to rehabilitate more than 2,5km of the road network.

He said there was an urgent need to work on the roads, as most roads in the town were damaged by the heavy rains last year.

“Our road network is generally poor following the damage that was caused by the heavy rains,” said Mr Siziba.

“So, there is an urgent need to attend to our roads.”

The mining town is one of the fast developing small towns in Zimbabwe, as it eyes to acquire municipal status by 2020.

The major growth of the town is attributed to mining activities in the town, as well as the presence of Anglo American, giant platinum miner Unki Mine.

