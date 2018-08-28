SA police re-arrest escaped Zimbo

By Thupeyo Muleya

South African police have re-arrested a Zimbabwean man, who along with his compatriot recently dramatically cut the roof of a police van that was transporting them, to escape from police custody in Limpopo Province.

Petrus ‘Small’ Moyo (28) and Witness Simango (33) were being transported from Lephalale to Polokwane for trial for murder and robbery respectively.

The duo allegedly escaped on August 17.

Moyo was arrested hours later while Simango is still at large. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident occurred near Steilloop along Marken Road.

“One of the prisoners, Petrus ‘Small’ Moyo, was rearrested that Friday afternoon about 20 kilometres from the crime scene, at ga-Mushi village,” he said.

“The re-arrest emanated from a massive manhunt by the Police in Villa Nora outside Lephalale following the escape of two awaiting trial prisoners during an incident which occurred in the early hours, Friday morning.”

“Police were transporting prisoners from Lephalale to Polokwane. Along the way, the duo cut open the roof of a moving police truck, jumped out and vanished in the nearby bushes. The local police were summoned and the manhunt ensued.”

Col Ngoepe said Moyo was in custody for killing a medical doctor (Dr Werner Emslie) and injuring his wife (also a doctor) at their farm in September last year.

“It is alleged that on 20 September 2017 at about 8AM, Dr Werner Emslie by then aged 55 was sitting outside the house at his farm outside Lephalale when Moyo and three unknown accomplices, two armed with pistols, attacked and fatally shot him. They further shot his 55-year-old wife who is also a doctor.

She survived the attack with serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“After committing the offence, the suspects took two hand guns and drove away in Dr Emslie’s new Toyota double cab truck (white). The vehicle was later found abandoned a distance away from the victim’s home. Moyo was arrested on 18 October by a Dedicated Police Task Team composed of various Police Units at Frankfort in the Free State Province” he said.

Col Ngoepe said Moyo was being charged with murder, house breaking, theft and illegal immigration.

He said Simango was part of a gang that broke into Leadwood Nature Reserve in July, tied up two housemates, ransacked the house and broke a safe.

“They allegedly stole firearms and a number of items. The suspect and his three accomplices were shortly arrested following intensive investigations. The accused were also linked to other cases of house robberies and burglary around Lephalale and surrounding policing areas,” he said.

l Col Ngoepe appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simango to contact Detective Warrant Officer Oosie Oosthuizen on +27 82 783 5623 or the crime stop number +27 8600 10111, or the crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest police station.

