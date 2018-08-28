Man in trouble for hitting Chiwenga’s motorcade

By Tarisai Machakaire

An unlicensed kombi driver is in a fix after reportedly hitting a car that was part of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s motorcade last Friday. Silent Hungwe appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with contravening the Road Traffic Act by driving without a licence and negligent driving.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to September 4.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on August 24 along Borrowdale Road at the intersection of Kingsmead, Hungwe was driving a commuter omnibus and avoided cars that had blocked the road paving way for Chiwenga’s motorcade.

Hungwe proceeded and hit one of the motorcade vehicles on the rear right side.

He was immediately arrested.

In another matter dealt with by the same court, Joseph Chakanetsa, 28, was jailed for two years for intercepting former president Robert Mugabe’s motorcade.

Chakanetsa sped off after he had realised that he drove into Mugabe’s motorcade but claimed in court that he was overcome with fear.

The court heard that Chakanetsa drove his truck through red traffic lights and against oncoming traffic.

It was proved that he never stopped at intersections until the police caught up with him in Rugare.

However, in mitigation Chakanetsa told the court it was common cause that anyone driving such a heavy vehicle may not hear the sound of the siren because of the noise the truck produces.

He said when he realised that Mugabe was passing he could not stop immediately as this would pose danger to him and other motorists.

