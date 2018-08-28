Hopewell Chin’ono: A tough time for Chamisa as he needs to make tough decisions

By Hopewell Chin’ono

The political window of making pragmatic opportunities is rapidly closing for Nelson Chamisa and he is exceedingly bleeding regional credibility and political capital as a player of note.

His only option now is to accept the constitutional court ruling and the result and maximize his position as a strong opposition leader.

I can see that he doesn’t want to look weak or like a turncoat grovelling to Emmerson Mnangagwa in the eyes of his social base, and I understand that.

But what other options does he have other than sitting on the table and ironing out issues with the President?

He is now taking his case to the African Commission for Human and People’s Rights (ACPR), which is an organ of the Africa Union.

Going to the Africa Union chaired by Paul Kagame is pointless and a total waste of time that will not yield any results for both his party and himself as a candidate.

The Commission has no enforcement capacity on any of its decisions even if it were to rule in his favor, which is highly unlikely.

No authority anywhere in the world is going to undo the Zimbabwe Constitutional Court ruling, that bus is long gone and the case is settled and closed as far as any Africa institutions are concerned.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is now president for the next five years and that is a reality everyone has to live with.

Even a certain Robert Mugabe has come to realize that reality and as a shrewd politician, he has chosen to be pragmatic and not dogmatic, a tough decision for someone like old Bob to do.

That is why he sent his daughter to represent him at the presidential inauguration ceremony and also wrote a letter to Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulating him.

The ACPR route can only and somehow keep a dim spotlight on Zimbabwe but that will reduce any chances of a political understanding, inclusion and some kind of political settlement.

Inclusion doesn’t mean being in a Government of National Unity, it simply means that Chamisa can have powers to appoint his people on statutory boards such as ZEC, advisory councils to the RBZ, economic councils that advise the government on policy etc.

It is time for Chamisa and his advisors to seriously think about what is good for not only the country but also their survival as a strong opposition party that should be holding the government of the day to account.

He will have more relevance if he starts doing that job now, for instance questioning why the president needs to spend money on “Thank You” rallies when the national fiscus is empty.

I have always argued that no opposition party will win elections in Zimbabwe unless there was root and branch electoral reforms and constitution realignment.

This reality still stands, so instead of chasing a lost cause at the ACPR, political inclusion will allow Chamisa as an opposition leader to start pushing for the required changes that will help level the playing field in 2023.

He can do this by leveraging ZANUPF’s appetite for international legitimacy

If he takes the ACPR route, it will only harden the resolve of the hardliners in ZANUPF whilst weakening the hand of the reformers putting brakes on any reform agenda from within or without.

His strategy should be to lead a peaceful, strong and constitutional opposition that holds the government to account for its actions and reminding it of its many promises including the whopper of building 1,5 Million houses in five years.

He should use the next five years to build a solid party machinery, secure its own political wins where possible and set up branches in rural areas.

Nobody can become president in Zimbabwe without the rural vote.

Chamisa has to work for it by showing the rural folk that he is a viable alternative in 2023.

He should level the electoral playing field by 2023 through constitutional alignment of laws and political pressure and contest a free and fair presidential election next time.

If he takes this political route, he can legitimately ask for an official state-funded Leader of the Opposition status that has been on the table.

He can ask for the right to make some appointments as part of the negotiations in bodies like council of economic advisers and also have a say in how parastatals are run and how the parastatal management is appointed.

He can do this by asking for changes that can include open interviews for board members and parastatal executives.

Chamisa can also be part of a bipartisan oversight of constitutional re-alignment by participating in the process that would not only level the electoral playing field but also strengthen the election oversight instruments.

This can only be achieved if he seats down with Emmerson Mnangagwa and lays down his demands.

We all know that the government needs ultimate global political legitimacy and sitting down with Chamisa will start that journey for them and help undo ZIDERA.

Unlike what may think, the Mnangagwa adminstration cannot afford to dismiss Chamisa if he shows a willingness to participate in national affairs.

This is because ZIDERA is seen by many as the pathway for Zimbabwe to get back to international legitimacy as opposed to being a hindrance.

Its undoing will be swifter if both sides of the political aisle are working together.

Chamisa should leverage against that reality and start preparing for 2023 by getting concessions that will help him level that which cost him a victory in 2018.

Alternatively, he can work on delegitimizing the government and Emmerson Mnangagwa and get himself treated as a political nuisance by the ruling party and eventually ignored.

That will mean there won’t be any reforms and that will also mean that the 2018 election template will be applied in 2023 and he will lose the election once more.

There are times when political leaders need to snap out of electioneering modes and populist demagoguery and look ahead at what is practical for achieving their long-term political objectives.

Chamisa is so popular with his social base such that they would ululate at him even if he walked naked in 1st street, but should politics not be about pragmatic decisions and not blind loyalty?

Leaders must take the most difficult decisions even if it means going against the grain and not relying on popular sentiment.

Leadership is about showing your flock that there is another route, a better way and making them see the rationality and logic of taking that route.

Continuing to say that he won as he is doing against a final constitutional court ruling and refusing to engage on that basis is counterproductive in my humble view.

For every Zimbabwean reading this article, this not just about ZANUPF and MDCA or Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa anymore, this is now about the survival of the nation beyond the next five years.

That survival is rooted in what happens from here going forward and it is our choice to either remain locked in partisan embraces or to start looking for national and not partisan solutions.

This is now beyond the two parties, it is about whether we extend our suffering and groaning under the economic crisis because we are holding on to dogmatic positions or we become realists.

Hopewell Chin’ono is an award winning Zimbabwean international Journalist and Documentary Filmmaker. He is a Harvard University Nieman Fellow and a CNN African Journalist of the year.

He is also a Fellow at the University of Oxford’s Africa leadership Institute. Hopewell has a new documentary film coming out which is looking at mental illness in Zimbabwe called State of Mind. State of Mind has been nominated for a top award in Kenya.

Hopewell can be contacted at [email protected] or on twitter @daddyhope