Highlanders target strong finish in marathon

By Tadious Manyepo

After throwing in the towel in the Premiership race this season, Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu says his charges should play to finish as high as possible in the marathon. Bosso started the season with a bang, but they have been inconsistent of late and have dropped into sixth place.

They are 19 points behind leaders FC Platinum.

And Madinda, who has always said his men were never playing for the championship this season, says Highlanders are now targeting a strong finish in the marathon.

Ndlovu saw his 10-man second-string side fall to a full-strength Dynamos in the President Emmerson Mnangagwa Inauguration Cup at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

But the gaffer remained positive Bosso will finish the season on a decent position.

“We have not been fighting for the championship this season. We have been trying to build a team which will be good enough to challenge for honours next season,” said Ndlovu.

“When I played some of my fringe players in the President’s Inauguration match against Dynamos, it was also part of the ongoing exercise to pick those players who can form the team next season.

“I am glad I managed to see some of the things that I am expecting from the team. Most of the guys who played against Dynamos (on Sunday) can be trusted and drafted into the team, which I believe will fight for the honours next season.

“But that is not to say we are already satisfied with where we are at the moment. Highlanders remain a big club and we are aiming to end the season on strong terms.’’

Madinda said his players have punched above their weight and he will be looking forward to seeing them stitch up some good performances in the final stretch of the race.

“The season has been tough, but I am happy for my boys who have punched well above their weight for us to be where we are now.

“We will keep on pushing. Though we still have a mathematical chance of winning the title, we should be realistic and practical enough. It’s now beyond us.

“What is now very critical is for us to try and finish the marathon strongly.

“Although we may not win the league, we have to perform like Highlanders and finish as strongly as Highlanders can.

“We have to improve and start showing some glimpses of what we will be doing next season.

“We have a lot of good players in our ranks and I believe they have gained enough experience in the top-flight.

“That experience should now come in handy as we bid to finish the league marathon in a respectable position,” said Madinda.

Bosso have now shifted their focus to their next league encounter against title-chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The former champions were supposed to play Shabanie at Maglas last Sunday before that match was called off as the team were roped in to play in the celebratory match against Dynamos at the giant facility. The Herald

Fixtures

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

FC Platinum v Mutare City (Mandava)

Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro)

Chapungu v Triangle (Ascot)

Yadah v Chicken Inn (NSS)

ZPC Kariba v Shabanie (Nyamhunga)

Bulawayo City v Dynamos (B/F)

Sunday

CAPS United v Nichrut (NSS)

Highlanders v Ngezi (B/F)