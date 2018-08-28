All is set for Paul Chingoka’s memorial service

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

All is set for the memorial service of the late former Tennis Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president, Paul Chingoka, this weekend at the Roman Catholic, St Gerard’s church, at Greystone Park in Harare.

His life will be celebrated at the church starting off with a Roman Catholic mass service.

Chingoka died last month at the Avenues Clinic in Harare at the age of 67.

His son Gwinyai said the programme will start early in the morning.

“The memorial service will be held this Saturday at around 10:30am at St Gerard’s church,” he said.

Gwinyai said the family wishes to thank everyone, who attended the funeral, to give his father a befitting send-off.

“He was a people’s person as he touched so many lives and hearts as confirmed by the condolence messages we are getting from all over the world.

“We pray that we will be able to uphold his legacy and make him proud. We are strong and will always remain strong.

“We would like to thank Avenues Clinics and all the doctors and staff who attended to dad, Lancet Laboratories, PSMAS, Nyaradzo Funeral Services, all priests who attended to him on a daily basis and all those present during the requiem mass.

‘’St Gerard’s Parish, priests and parishioners, St Mary’s Catholic Church of Highfield, United Methodist Church of Mbare, presiding officers, management and staff of Parliament of Zimbabwe, Telecel Zimbabwe, management and staff, and Tennis Zimbabwe, among others.

“God bless you all, including those who travelled from around the world and all corners of Zimbabwe,” Gwinyai said.

He said he was happy to note the world viewed his father in a positive light. “I think it is now left to us to emulate the good work done by my father. We are happy that dad played his part in the development of tennis in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Paul Chingoka helped transform tennis from an elitist sport to one that became popular throughout the country, leading Zimbabwe to compete at the highest level of Davis Cup.

This saw the likes of Byron Black, Wayne Black, Genius Chidzikwe and Kevin Ullyet shining as they represented this country.

He was honoured with an ITF Award for Services to the Game in 1998, and sat on the ITF Board of Directors from 2001-2005.

-The Chronicle