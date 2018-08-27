Worker trapped by sweets machine loses two fingers

By Whinsley Masara

A worker at Lobels Biscuits Company in Bulawayo allegedly lost two fingers after her hand got trapped in a sweet-making machine. Sources said the unnamed woman’s fingers appeared mangled and bits of broken bone were protruding.

The incident occurred at around 6AM on Thursday.

Fire Brigade Senior Divisional officer Mr Edward Mpofu confirmed the incident saying they attended the scene.

“I can confirm we received a report of a woman who got her hand trapped in a sweet-making machine at Lobels Biscuits along Luton Street in Belmont resulting in her sustaining multiple fractures. When the brigade arrived at the scene, co-workers had switched off the machine and extricated her. Our ambulance services team attended to her.

“Two of her fingers were injured and she was conveyed by a brigade ambulance to United Bulawayo Hospitals where she is receiving treatment,” he said.

Mr Mpofu warned members of the public to be careful when working with heavy electrical machinery.

“We encourage people to always be careful when operating electrical machinery to avoid risks of getting injured. It is important to exercise utmost caution when working with heavy machinery. Extreme caution must be observed, especially with machines that have moving parts.”

When The Chronicle arrived at the company premises in the Belmont Industrial area, the unidentified victim had already been ferried to hospital.

A company official who did not identify himself was hostile and said nothing of the sort had happened and denied the news crew access to management.

“Nothing happened here and we are not aware of any incident of that sort. Sorry I can’t let you inside the premises,” he said.

In June, an employee at Arenel Sweets and Biscuits in Bulawayo allegedly lost an arm after he was also trapped by a conveyer belt during maintenance.

The victim sustained multiple injuries on his right hand and upper body and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals. – The Chronicle