One killed, four injured in accident

By Nqobile Tshili/Andile Tshuma

One person died while four others were injured after they were thrown out of a van that had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of siyephambili Drive and Khami Road in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The accident involving a Mazda B1800 and a VW Golf occurred at about 6PM after the latter went through a red traffic light.

Deputy Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube confirmed the accident.

“We appeal to drivers to exercise caution and follow the rules of the road as some of these accidents could be avoided,” said Insp Ncube.

Mr Ntando Mpofu who witnessed the accident said both vehicles were speeding when they crashed.

“The accident occurred as the people in the van were coming from their church. It was a convoy of vehicles who were in celebratory mode and when they approached the robot-controlled intersection the driver of the VW Golf failed to stop, ramming into the van,” said the source.

“On impact five women were thrown out of the vehicle and one of them was dragged for several metres by the van before it became stationary. I called for an ambulance and they were at the scene in a short time. One person died while four others were rushed to a local hospital. But before they were taken to the hospital they seemed in serious pain.”

Another witness Mr Tendai Ndove said the driver of the VW Golf could have been drunk.

“The car was full of beer bottles and the driver could not even stand steadily.

“He was stinking of beer and we wanted to sober him up with a beating but police arrived and dispersed us before we could teach him a lesson. People cannot be so reckless on the road,” said Mr Ndove.

The robot-controlled intersection at siyephambili Drive and Khami Road has become a black spot with many fatal accidents occurring there. – The Chronicle