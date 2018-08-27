Mutuma’s brace inspires Nichrut

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Roderick Mutuma reminded Yadah Stars of his quality when the self-styled “Prince of football” struck a brace that helped Nichrut to an important Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory at Ascot yesterday, which helped the hosts move within a point above the relegation zone.

Mutuma, who featured for Yadah last season, but had a poor season, scoring just one goal, grabbed his brace for Nichrut either side of half-time.

The lanky striker has been enjoying a new lease of life under John Nyikadzino at Nichrut.

Mutuma converted a first half penalty, after fellow former Dynamos son Farai Vimisayi was fouled inside the box by Brian Chikwenya.

He completed his brace seven minutes from time when he summoned his loads of experience to put the ball under control with his chest before chipping beyond the badly positioned Stephen Chimusoro in goal for Yadah Stars.

Yadah Stars were unfortunate not to go level after the breather, especially with veteran striker Ralph Matema doing all the good work in the final third.

But the killer ball that Yadah Stars needed to breach Stanley Chakwana’s goal was missing.

Yesterday’s result leaves relegation matrix in conundrum with a number of teams not yet safe from the dreaded chop, as 12th placed Yadah Stars are just three points above Nichrut.

The defeat by Nichrut means Yadah Stars have now gone for four league matches without a win, managing two losses and as many draws.

On their part Nichrut have enjoyed a decent run of form after losing just one game in their previous five games, the only glitch a 3-2 loss in a thriller against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Nichrut coach Nyikadzino lauded his charges and reiterated that his newboys are doing well to achieve their objectives of evading the chop in their maiden season.

Nyikadzino is now focussing on their next assignment against CAPS United ion Harare.

“The players are doing very well, in other matches we usually play very well and fail to get maximum points, but today I am very happy we collected maximum points.

“The rest of the squad is doing very well and Rody did well today to get those goals and I can confidently say we are in the right direction to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

“Our next game is a big game against CAPS United and I am happy we are going into that game with confidence and momentum to do well,” said Nyikadzino.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive conceded that his team had played second fiddle, but was confident they would recover and end on a better position than last year.

“We did not play well today, but it is not something to panic about, the challenge we had is that we played three games in one week and again because of travelling the boys succumbed to fatigue.

“But we are playing well and we will recover to win our upcoming matches, our target this year is to do better than last year and we will achieve that,” said Ruzive. The Herald

Teams:

Nichrut: S. Chakwana, E. Mwinga, T. Hapazari (N. Mpinduki 83rd min), G. Bhero, T. Ndlovu, F. Vimisayi, D. Boriwondo, A. Maliselo, C. Rusere (S. Sithole 73rd min), R. Mutuma (A. Nhongo 87th min), F. Bushiri.

Yadah Stars: S. Chimusoro, W. Kalangoda, B. Chikwenya, A. Makopa, B. Madzokere, E. Karembo, L Murape (J. Sibanda 42nd min) – (V. Kaseke 73rd min), B. Mapfumo, S. Sithole, R. Matema, K. Nyakasaka.