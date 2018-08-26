This is our own sin city

By Tendai Chara
When God rained fire on Sodom and Gomorrah, the twin sin cities of biblical times did not die. They simply waited some 5 000 years to relocate to downtown Harare.
A grid formed by Jason Moyo Avenue, Mbuya Nehanda Street, Nelson Mandela Avenue and Luck Street in the downtown section of the capital are our very own Sin City.
As dusk falls, prostitutes, pickpockets and thieves fill the streets, mingling with drunks, drug peddlers and the homeless.
Skimpily dressed ladies of the night are common sights, while the furtive glances of pickpockets assess potential marks for cellphones and cash.
Last week, The Sunday Mail Society spent time in downtown Harare and witnessed how this section of the city has been turned into an open sewer of vice and crime.
Our first port of call was the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Mbuya Nehanda streets.
This area has been turned into a red light district, with prostitutes lining the streets.
In full view of the world, the women entice clients and lead their catches into alleys and disused buildings for “quickies”.
Apart from prostitution, drug abuse and robberies, downtown Harare is, during the night, a lawless section of the city where some drivers even have the guts to drive against on-coming traffic. Sunday Mail.