The rebirth of Ammara

By Bruce Ndlovu

WHEN news started filtering through from the grapevine that Ammara Brown had moved to South Africa a few months back, many fans would have been worried that Zimbabwe music scene had lost its crown jewel.

The move was sudden and many tried and failed to make head or tail of the songbird’s decision to relocate.

Many artistes have been frustrated into moving south of the Limpopo but few would have expected Ammara to be part of that trek. After all, few performers, male or female, have had her impact on the local music scene over the last few years.

Her résumé speaks for itself. With 7.8 million views on video sharing website YouTube to go with her impressive string of hits, Ammara is undoubtedly one of Zimbabwe’s hottest properties and there seemed to be no reason for her to ditch her country of birth.

However, last month it was confirmed that she indeed had moved to South Africa and her social media footprint suggested that the “Barefoot Goddess” was now more familiar with the bustling streets of Johannesburg than she was with those of Harare.

Her management team changed too, with Tsungi Zvobgo relieved of her duties as a fresh pair of hands from South Africa were tasked with taking her career forward.

Promoters were also jolted when they found out that Ammara had raised her fee, in addition to the fact that she now wanted her flight and accommodation taken care of before she stepped on stage.

With this in mind many would have been wondering what had prompted her sudden change of heart and location. What

motivated one of the few female performers that is seemingly getting her due to move to South Africa at the height of her fame?

This week, the songbird came close to giving an idea behind her motivation for her decision.

Making the trek from South Africa for a press conference to unveil her single, Svoto, the songbird announced that she would soon be embarking on a tour of Southern Africa, a tour she was set to co-headline with the man she featured on her latest effort, Nigeria’s Mr Eazi.

If fans were hoping for insights on why she moved to South Africa from Ammara, then they would have been disappointed. Sunday News.