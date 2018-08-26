REVIEW: Zimfest Live and Cassava Remit…. a partnership that delivered big + PICTURES

By Lance Guma

The annual Zimbabwe Music Festival (Zimfest) again proved to be the largest gathering of Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom by a mile. The Kempton Park Racecourse in Surrey played host to man of the moment Killer T, Sulumani Chimbetu, Takura, Kazz, Chashe and many others.

But behind the scenes it was easy to see how the Strive Masiyiwa owned Cassava Remit (formerly Chitoro) came up big with a sponsorship package, as headline sponsor, that helped deliver an event to remember. Not even an hour of light rains could dampen what clearly was a well organised event.

Haxton Rose, the CEO of Cassava Remit explained the relationship; “Our continued involvement with Zimfest comes as no surprise because we are first and foremost Zimbabwean. Our roots are in Zimbabwe and we identify fully with our people who are residing and working here in the UK”.

“We embrace and indeed feel honoured to be a part of this great event which provides a vehicle for Zimbabweans to come together once a year to enjoy great food, music, art as well as to meet and exchange ideas,” Rose said of the festival that celebrates Southern African music, art and culture.

For those who have not been to Zimfest the format is simple. In addition to a collection of stellar music performers, top DJ’s are put on rotation. Revellers can look forward to music, food, dance and outdoor BBQ. Various companies also take up stands to exhibit and sell their products or services.

At the recently held Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) this year, Zimfest Live won the award for Event of the Year based on last years event in which Jah Prayzah was the headline act. Its testament to the work by the Zimfest team who have kept the festival going for over 16 years now.

For the second year running the festival has made use of the spacious Kempton Park Racecourse. The site has over 200 acres of flat grassland surrounded by woodland and 2 lakes. It is located 16 miles south-west of London, close to Heathrow airport and within easy reach by public transport or car.

On their website, Cassava Remit pride themselves as the fastest, most cost effective way to send money to Zimbabwe and South Africa at the best rates. On the back of their continued sponsorship of the biggest music festival for Zimbabweans in the UK, they will no doubt look to reap the rewards.

Zimfest 2018 in Pictures