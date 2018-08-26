KSI v Logan Paul: YouTube boxing fight ends in a draw

The much-hyped boxing fight between rival YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul has ended in a draw.

Briton KSI, who boasts 19.4 million subscribers, took on US star Paul, who has 18.2 million, in the tightly-contested bout at Manchester Arena.

One ringside judge had KSI ahead by one point but the other two scored it even, meaning a majority draw was declared.

The decision was greeted by booing in the arena, but both men immediately called for a rematch.

In reality, the fight was just the first of two planned bouts, with the second set to take place in the US.

More than 15,000 tickets were sold for the Manchester fight, with thousands more paying £7.50 each to watch it live on YouTube.

KSI and Logan Paul had whipped their fans into a frenzy before the bout with insult-filled videos flying back and forth and angry news conferences held in Los Angeles and London.

After the six-round fight, both insisted they thought they had won. KSI declared: “I think there’s only one thing to do. I think we have to have a rematch. Let’s do it. That was fun.”

Paul said: “I think it’s what the people want. Let’s give them a rematch.”

KSI did get one last verbal dig in at his opponent, telling him: “I can’t wait to see your bloody face all over the internet.”

Paul dominated the first two rounds, but KSI had boasted of his greater stamina before the fight and fought his way back the longer the two men’s battle went on.

They regularly taunted each other during the fight itself and exchanged insults.

One dramatic moment came when Jake Paul – Paul’s brother, who had himself fought on the undercard – ran into the ring at the end of the second round to remonstrate with KSI for throwing a punch after the bell had sounded.

When the draw was announced, many people declared the result an anti-climax – with some saying it was a fix to make the pair even more money.

Others, however, were impressed by what they saw.

They are two of YouTube’s biggest stars, both are massively divisive and both have highly controversial pasts.

Olajide “KSI” Olatunji is a 25-year-old British gamer, comedy vlogger and rapper whose videos have racked up 4.4 billion views despite heavy criticism for lewd comments towards women in some of his clips.

Logan Paul is a 23-year-old US prankster (and former state wrestler) who made his name on Vine before moving to YouTube, where he has had 3.9 billion views. He caused outrage earlier this year for showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

It all started when two other YouTubers – Joe Weller and Theo Baker, AKA Malfoy – went into the ring last year, and KSI said he would fight the winner.

KSI took on the victor, Weller, at the Copper Box Arena in London in February, and won.

It was streamed live on YouTube for free, with 1.8 million people watching live and 36 million more watching on the pair’s official channels since.

Following the victory KSI challenged Logan Paul and his brother Jake to take him on in the ring, saying “they both need slaps so it makes sense for me to call them out and for us to get in the boxing ring and we can scrap”.

Logan took up the offer, agreeing a two-fight deal. BBC.