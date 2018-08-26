Barnabas sets the record straight

By Bruce Ndlovu

LAST week, Barnabas Sibanda, the former soldier famed for making a helicopter from scrap metal, visited the Sunday News to clear his name and correct some untruths told about his life.

In May this year, Sunday Life published an article on Sibanda, a figure who is an urban legend in

because of his inventiveness which took some aback in the 90s.

According to Sibanda, he was never dismissed from the army but instead retired with full military honours.

“I was not dismissed. I actually retired with full military honours and I continue to get invitations to State organised events,” he said.

He also said that he had never been divorced three times as had been claimed, charging anyone with proof of this to bring it forth. The aeronautical engineer and pilot also took exception to claims that he had tried to stab someone, adding that those that claimed that he was mentally ill also need to bring proof as he was a healthy man.

The liberation war hero said that the spirit of invention had not died in him, as he continued with his work even today.

“I am continuing to work running some business and the truth of the matter is that I have never faced any form of poverty. My mother owns a farm and I also have cattle, surely I cannot be said to be grinding poverty,” he added. Sunday News.