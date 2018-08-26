All the giants on one stage

By Andrew Moyo

There will be no Davido, and neither will there be a Beenie Man nor a Charly Black.

But this does not mean the finale of Harare Agriculture Show 2018 will be any less exciting for music lovers.

2 Kings Entertainment and Sound Blaze have pooled thier muscle as promoters to give Zimbabweans what they have dubbed “Clash of the Giants” on September 1 at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

The last day of the Harare Agric Show has always been big on gigs, and this year will be headlined by an ensemble of top local acts.

On stage will be Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Killer T, Seh Calaz, Kinnah, Takura, Tammy, Judgment Yard, MC Stansplash and Selekta Base, among others.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Society last week, Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment said: “A conscious decision we made this time around is that we are going to host a big event headlined by local stars.

“We would have made an announcement earlier on but that was not possible since we were still to finalise negotiations with some of the acts.

“I’m glad to say this is a done chapter and what’s left is for them to perform at Alex Sports Club on September 1. We want to use this event to prove that a gig can be five-star without international acts.”

He continued: “In showbiz we do line-ups inspired fans demands and we have had calls from many people to put these artistes on the same stage.

“Most of them have huge fan bases while some are still building a following but have already proved their worth on big stages. Another interesting thing I must highlight is the fact that Macheso has not held any major gig in Harare since launching his new album so this will certainly be a perfect opportunity for his fans in the capital to see him in action.”

Delta Corporation through its braais, beer festivals and block parties has proved that local artistes are value for money.

Advance tickets for the “Clash of the Giants” are $7, while the cost will be $10 on the day of the show. VIP and VVIP tickets are going for $20 and $40 respectively. Sunday Mail.