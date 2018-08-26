PoliticsFeaturedNews

A subdued Zimbabwe inaugurates Mnangagwa after disputed vote – PICTURES

45,650

By Farai Mutsaka

Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as the country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his speech during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his speech during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his speech during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his speech during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa,left, is congratulated by Chief Justice Luke Malaba after taking his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa,left, is congratulated by Chief Justice Luke Malaba after taking his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A soldier looks at a portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the venue of his inauguration in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. This is the second swearing-in of Mnangagwa in just nine months as a country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now more subdued after the reemergence of harassment of the opposition.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A soldier looks at a portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the venue of his inauguration in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A soldier sings the national anthem, backdropped by crowds of onlookers during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A soldier sings the national anthem, backdropped by crowds of onlookers during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa carry a makeshift coffin bearing the name of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa carry a makeshift coffin bearing the name of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, inspects the guard of honour during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, inspects the guard of honour during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Members of the Defence Forces take part in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Members of the Defence Forces take part in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Members of the Defence Forces take part in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Members of the Defence Forces take part in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Daughter of Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Bona Mugabe, centre, and her husband Simba Chikore attend new Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Daughter of Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Bona Mugabe, centre, and her husband Simba Chikore attend new Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Members of the Defence Forces take part in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as a country recently jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election. (AP Photo)
Members of the Defence Forces take part in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen with his wife Auxilia Mnangagwa, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims. South African President Cyrill Ramaphosa, left, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, 2nd left. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen with his wife Auxilia Mnangagwa, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. South African President Cyrill Ramaphosa, left, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, 2nd left. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa takes his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa takes his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre left, talks to South African President Cyrill Ramaphosa, centre right, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, right, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre left, talks to South African President Cyrill Ramaphosa, centre right, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, right, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa signs during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa signs during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga is seen with his wife Mary upon arrival for the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabweans have begun arriving at a national stadium for the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a bitterly disputed election.(AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)
Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga is seen with his wife Mary upon arrival for the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)
Judges arrive for the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)
Judges arrive for the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)
People queue to enter the stadium for the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. This is the second swearing-in of Mnangagwa in just nine months as a country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now more subdued after the reemergence of harassment of the opposition.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
People queue to enter the stadium for the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, greets Rwanda President Paul Kagame, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, greets Rwanda President Paul Kagame, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre left, talks to South African President Cyrill Ramaphosa, centre right, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, right, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow election win Friday, saying the opposition did not provide ” sufficient and credible evidence” to back vote- rigging claims.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre left, talks to South African President Cyrill Ramaphosa, centre right, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, right, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa are seen during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabweans have begun arriving at a national stadium for the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a bitterly disputed election.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa are seen during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Judges are seen during the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Judges are seen during the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A soldier stands guard during the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Zimbabweans have begun arriving at a national stadium for the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a bitterly disputed election.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A soldier stands guard during the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
People queue to enter the stadium for the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. This is the second swearing-in of Mnangagwa in just nine months as a country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now more subdued after the reemergence of harassment of the opposition. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
People queue to enter the stadium for the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa carry a makeshift coffin bearing the name of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The military-backed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who again took the oath of office, faces the mammoth task of rebuilding a worsening economy and uniting a nation divided by a vote that many hoped would deliver change.

The 75-year-old Mnangagwa, who took power from his mentor Mugabe with the military’s help in November , said “my arms are outstretched” to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa after the Constitutional Court on Friday rejected opposition claims of vote-rigging and upheld the president’s narrow July 30 victory.

Some supporters of the president, however, carried a makeshift coffin bearing Chamisa’s name during Sunday’s ceremony.

“In just nine months we’ve birthed a new Zimbabwe,” said Mnangagwa, who has promised democratic and economic reforms after Mugabe’s repressive 37-year rule. He opened his speech by reading a letter from the 94-year-old Mugabe, whose firing of Mnangagwa sparked November’s dramatic events, offering congratulations and saying he could not attend because “I’m not well.”

Mnangagwa told the crowd that “our democracy has indeed come of age” and he invited all political parties to unite and “develop the motherland.”

The 40-year-old Chamisa on Saturday said he respectfully rejects the court ruling and called the inauguration “false.”

“They know they can’t invite me to a wedding where I was the one supposed to be receiving the gifts,” he said. Spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda said “we haven’t received any formal invitation.”

Ruling party spokesman Paul Mangwana criticized Chamisa over the inauguration snub.

“It is important for nation-building at this critical time,” Mangwana told The Associated Press. “The problem is the (Movement for Democratic Change party) did not give us a good opposition leader, they gave us a schoolboy, so he is playing schoolboy politics.”

Upbeat supporters of the president and ruling ZANU-PF party filled the 60,000-seat National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare, some catching buses and trucks in villages hundreds of kilometers away. The heads of state of South Africa, Congo, Rwanda and Zambia and elsewhere attended.

The mood was less enthusiastic in downtown Harare, an opposition stronghold. “He is not my president, why should I go?” asked one resident, Emmanuel Mazunda.

The government badly needed a credible election to end its status as a global pariah, have international sanctions lifted — Mnangagwa himself remains under U.S. sanctions — and open the door to investment. State-run media this month estimated Zimbabwe’s debt arrears at $5.6 billion.

Analysts say the president’s immediate tasks in his five-year term should include solving severe cash shortages and high unemployment that has forced thousands of people into the streets as vendors. Millions of others have fled the country over the years.

Mnangagwa in his speech said his government would work to transform the economy into a middle-income one by 2030 by modernizing infrastructure, fighting corruption and putting “jobs, jobs and more jobs” at the heart of his policies.

Final reports are pending from Western election observers invited for the first time in nearly two decades. They noted few issues on a peaceful election day but expressed concern about “excessive use of force” two days later, when six people were killed as the military swept into the capital to disperse protests.

On Saturday, the joint mission of the U.S.-based International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute said Zimbabwe “has not yet demonstrated that it has established a tolerant, democratic culture that enables the conduct of elections in which parties are treated equitably and citizens can cast their vote freely.”

Mnangagwa said he will soon appoint a commission of inquiry into the “isolated and unfortunate” violence and that it would make its findings public.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the general behind the military operation against Mugabe, took a sharper tone in his own speech, saying “we regret” the violence but blaming it on “malcontents who abused the freedom of expression.” Chiwenga also pressed for the unconditional lifting of sanctions.

Giving the blessing before the oath of office, religious leader Andrew Wutawunashe appealed to President Donald Trump and other leaders to lift sanctions, to cheers.

“We are saying to you … we have at last found a man who can make our small nation a great nation,” he said. “Please help him.”

Comments