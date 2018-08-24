Reactions to Mnangagwa court victory

Kuda Musasiwa: “If u get $1.8Million. Pay 45k agents, train them and defend the vote. You can wait to buy new cars, cool gadgets and retain your praise and worship homies, student buddies and believe twitter polls about how nice u are. Generational let down. # HiphopPolitics101”

Alex T Magaisa: “I have, in this struggle for democracy & fairness met & interacted with many good, honest & honourable people. Thank you. You are all good people with your hearts in the right place. Don’t lose heart. Don’t despair. They can steal victory but they can’t steal honesty & legitimacy.”

Kuda Musasiwa: “Morgan Tsvangirai was the main architect of the V11 forms. He fought till his death to make sure all polling stations had Agents. If Morgan was alive we would have seen V11 for every Polling station on the night after learning from 2008. He knew how to catch criminals LOW-Fi.”

Welshman Ncube: “Our Lord, God of Abraham, for how long must we suffer? What unforgivable sin did we commit to be punished so?”

Kuda Musasiwa: “We all didn’t learn from what Dr Tsvangirai had learnt over 20 yrs. Deciding to let common sense and belief and eloquence on social media then present the same to the Con Court was a mistake. Big mistake. In 2023 I advice every polling station have at least 3 agents. # V11CC”

Kuda Musasiwa: “The reason I begged 3 hrs before people got for the strategy Dr Tsvangirai had put in place, to release all V11 as soon as they where posted on Polling station, was because Dr Tsvangirayi knew that u can only beat them Polling station at a time. They couldnt rig all at once.”

More reactions as they come……..