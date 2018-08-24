‘Prophet’ up for attempted murder

A self-styled prophet who is on bail pending appeal for rape, is facing a new charge of attempted murder after he kidnapped a Waterfalls man and wrapped him in a fishing net with hands and legs tied before tying a rock on his back and throwing him into a river.

Herbert Senda (35) of Johanne Masowe Wechishanu YeNyenyedzi was jailed 20 years in April this year for raping a woman he was praying for at his shrine at Budiriro 4 paddocks, Harare.

He was released on bail pending appeal.

Senda also has an outstanding warrant of arrest issued against him by Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje when he failed to appear in court last week.

Prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe alleged that on June 15, Senda went to Blessing Chimbadzo’s house in Waterfalls at around 0100 hours with his two alleged accomplices.

It is the State’s case that when Chimbadzo opened the door, the trio, armed with a knife and an axe, ordered him not to shout while threatening him with death.

The trio, the court heard, blindfolded Chimbadzo, bundled him into their vehicle and drove off to Southlea Park Dam.

When they arrived at the dam, they allegedly tied Chimbadzo’s hand and legs and wrapped him in a fishing net.

They allegedly tied a rock weighing 43 kilogrammes on his back and threw him into the dam. According to the State, Chimbadzo was rescued by passers-by. The Herald