Mujuru in trouble over $9 000 debt

By Daniel Nemukuyu

National People’s Party (NPP) leader Dr Joice Mujuru and her party’s secretary-general Mr Gift Nyandoro have been taken to court over a $9 000 debt.

The two, on behalf of their party, separately ordered 2 000 branded T-shirts from a Harare firm Kingsport Investments for the purposes of election campaign.

However, they paid part of the amount and left a balance of $9 000.

Kingsport allegedly entered an agreement with Dr Mujuru and Mr Nyandoro for the supply of 2 000 T-shirts.

The T-Shirts were delivered in batches end of last year.

The first batch of 1 600 T-shirts was delivered to NPP on September 28 while another batch was delivered later.

In the case of 1 600 T-Shirts, Kingsport is claiming a balance of $7 200 from Dr Mujuru and the minority opposition party.

In the other case of 400 T-Shirts, the company sued Mr Nyandoro and the political party.

The company is claiming $1 800 from Mr Nyandoro and NPP.

Mr Charles Nyika of Nyika Kanengoni & Partners is representing Kingsport while Hamunakwadi & Nyandoro Law Chambers are acting for NPP and its top officials.

In the two cases, Kingsport is claiming the principal debt plus interest.

The firm is also seeking an order for costs against NPP and its leadership.

A Harare magistrate once issued a default judgment against NPP and its leaders but it was rescinded.

Meanwhile, Nyika Kanengoni Legal Practitioners have filed a court application at Harare Civil Court seeking reinstatement of the default judgment.

The lawyers argued that the default judgment had been fraudulently obtained because the “lawyer” who applied for it had no valid practicing certificate.

On that basis, Kingsport’s lawyers are seeking nullification of a rescission granted by the court on April 17 this year.

“At all material times, the court held the view that Mr Manatsa Makore was registered as a legal practitioner to appear in court.

“On the 24th of May 2018, the Law Society of Zimbabwe placed an advertisement in The Herald listing names of persons who did not have valid practicing certificates for 2018.

“Mr Manatsa Makore’s name was on the list. Consequently, at the time that he acted on behalf of the respondents, he was not authorised to appear in any court, police station or prison,” reads the court application. The Herald