Mine shaft collapse: Two bodies found

By Walter Nyamukondiwa and Fortunate Gora

Another body was yesterday found within the rubble of the collapsed Level 11 shaft at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi, bringing to two the number of bodies found so far. The shaft collapsed on Monday night, trapping at least 12 artisanal miners.

Provincial administrator Mrs Cecilia Chitiyo said efforts to retrieve the bodies were being hindered by difficulties to do with access due to vandalized ladders.

“Recovery efforts are continuing, and as of now, one more body has been found, but has not yet been brought to the surface due to challenges with access,” she said.

She said Government has provided body bags to facilitate the retrieval of the bodies.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has enlisted the services of artisanal miners who know how to navigate their way into the dangerous shaft.

Ministry of Mines and Mining Development officials said safety measures were being put in place to bring the two bodies which have been discovered so far to the surface.

This has, however, not gone down well with relatives of the trapped miners who are complaining over the slow pace of retrieving the bodies.

“Although the two bodies have been found, it is necessary to ensure that they are safely brought to the surface,” said the official who preferred anonymity.

“I understand that the bereaved families are in great pain and they want to see the bodies of their relatives as soon as possible, but unfortunately there are safety measures we should consider before getting into this mining shaft,” he said.

Several artisanal miners who have entered the shaft expressed shock at the situation underground, as the bodies are now at an advanced state of decomposition and emitting a heavy stench.

They warned that it would be difficult to identify the bodies.

“It will be difficult to recognise bodies of the deceased as they were heavily crushed and professionals will struggle to recover the bodies because only bravery will carry the day,” said one of the artisanal miners.

However, there were allegations that some of the artisanal miners were feigning sympathy and a desire to assist in an effort to gain access into the shaft so that they can continue to mine.

Families from as far as Kadoma have come to witness the recovery effort and possibly take the bodies of their relatives home.

“I stay in Kadoma and this is the third time my son visited this place.

“He told us that we only give the police officer on duty money, then we get into the mining shaft,” said one women who suspects that his son could have been trapped in the shaft.

Zvimba North legislator Cde Marian Chombo has provided foodstuffs and other materials to assist the rescue teams. – The Herald