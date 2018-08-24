Mhashu burial today

By Yeukai Karengezeka

MDC founding member and former Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Mr Fidelis Mhashu who died on Monday night at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will be buried today at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

He was 76.

He suffered a stroke in 2014 and was also suffering from heart-related problems.

MDC-Alliance national organising secretary Mr Amos Chibaya said they had consulted the family and burial was set for today.

“We have been consulting the family and they have said Mr Mhashu will be laid to rest tomorrow (today).

“His body will be carried from the funeral parlour to his Chitungwiza home today (yesterday) where it will lie in state ahead of the burial at Glen Forest tomorrow (today),” he said.

Mr Chibaya said Mr Mhashu will be greatly missed as one of the founding members of the party.

“His death is a great loss to the party and we shall miss him. It was in Mhashu’s house that numerous meetings that led to the formation of the party were held,” he said.

Born on July 1, 1942 in Mhondoro, Mr Mhashu started his teaching profession in Buhera in 1976 and later became a lecturer at Seke Teachers’ College before venturing into politics when he was elected councillor for ward 21 in Chitungwiza North.

He served for two terms in that capacity before he was fired in 1996.

He then became a Member of Parliament from 2000 to 2013 and became the Minister of Housing and Social Amenities in the Inclusive Government.

Mourners are gathered at house no 2317, Unit B, Seke, in Chitungwiza.

Mr Mhashu is survived by his wife Monica, four children and nine grandchildren. –The Herald