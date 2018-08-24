MDC to act within the law after court ruling

Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) will “act within the law” in response to the Constitutional Court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s disputed July 30 election victory, its secretary general said on Friday.

“There are political options that are there but whatever we do as MDC we are going to act within the law,” MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said.

Former Finance Minister and MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti who was denied asylum in Zambia and then charged at home with inciting public violence says “the struggle continues”.

Writing on Twitter Biti said; “we will take body blows but we will continue our fight for truth and justice.” His treatment drew international concern about a crackdown on the opposition in Zimbabwe. The government has blamed him for protests in the capital after the peaceful July 30 vote.

The July 30 vote was peaceful but scenes of the military sweeping into the capital two days later to disperse opposition protesters led to fears that Mnangagwa’s government was stuck in the past despite declarations of reforms.

The 75-year-old Mnangagwa, a former enforcer for Mugabe, took power after Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure. Reuters/Associated Press