Man dies as mine shaft collapses

By Victor Maphosa

A 36-year-old man from Mudzi District was buried alive after he fell into a five-metre-deep mine shaft he was working on with colleagues. Ruramai Zisengwe was standing beside the mine shaft when the walls gave in and collapsed and he fell head first into the shaft.

He was then covered by the earth that had been dug out of the pit, which was also sucked back into the pit.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“The incident occurred late afternoon on August 12 at Geshem Mine, Makaha, in Mudzi,” he said. “It is reported that Zisengwe was on duty as a shaft miner together with Kenneth Mandeya (25) and Isaac Nechavava (35) of Chief Nechombo, Mudzi.

“Zisengwe was standing just next to the five-metre deep mine shaft they were working when the shaft walls collapsed inwards and Zisengwe fell headlong into the shaft and he was covered by the soil, which was heaped on the sides of the shaft.”

Insp Mwanza said Kandeya and Nechavava called for help from passers-by and they started removing the soil using shovels, in an attempt to save their colleague.

“They used shovels to remove the soil but by the time they reached the point where Zisengwe was trapped, he had already died,” he said.

“They retrieved the body and made a police report at ZRP Makosa. The body was taken to Mutoko Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while investigations proceed.”

Insp Mwanza appealed to members of the public to desist from venturing into mine shafts without safety precautions in place.

“Occupational hazards are a cause for concern, especially those linked to mining,” he said. “It is, therefore, advised that members of the public must desist from venturing into mining shafts when there are no safety precautions in place.” – The Herald