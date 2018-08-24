Kombi rams into shop, injures 7 pedestrians

By Whinsley Masara

A commuter omnibus rammed into a shop and injured seven pedestrians on a pavement in the city centre in Bulawayo. The driver and his conductor were also injured following the accident which happened on Tuesday.

The driver tried to avoid collision with a vehicle that had suddenly made a U-turn and then lost control of his vehicle which then crashed into a nearby shop.

The accident happened along Fort Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr Richard Peterson confirmed the accident and said the injured people were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where they are admitted.

“A commuter omnibus travelling along Fort Street heading northwards tried to avoid a private motor vehicle approaching from the opposite direction that was trying to make a U-turn.

“Both vehicles tried to avoid the collision and the commuter omnibus driver lost control of his vehicle which then rammed into a shop,” he said.

Mr Peterson said, in the process, the kombi hit pedestrians who sustained varying degrees of injuries. The Herald