Killer driver fined $300

A Harare man has been fined $300 for causing the death of his friend after the car he was driving was involved in an accident along Airport Road. Learnmore Mhizha (34) pleaded guilty when he appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora facing culpable homicide charge.

Mhizha was ordered to pay $300 fine by September 6 or risk spending 90 days in prison. He was also ordered to surrender his driver’s licence for endorsement.

The state led by Mr Norman Koropi proved that on April 23 around 12.20am, Mhizha was driving a BMW along Joshua Nkomo Road in the company of his friends — Michael Jimu and the now deceased Bone Chimutasha — who was seating on the rear left side seat.

On approaching the roundabout at the intersection of Joshua Nkomo and George roads, Mhizha lost control of his vehicle and it overturned several times resulting in the death of his colleague due to head injuries.

Mhizha sustained a fractured right hand while Jimu sustained minor injuries and both were ferried to Harare Hospital for treatment.

The damaged vehicle was taken to the Vehicle Inspection Department for inspection. The department determined that Mhizha had an obligation to avoid the accident and it was suspected that he was travelling at excessive speed, which resulted in him failing to control the vehicle and to stop when an accident seemed imminent. — The Herald