Kaitano Tembo has a plan to beat Kaizer Chiefs

Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo is refusing to be fooled by those giving the underdog tag to Kaizer Chiefs going into the first leg of his team’s MTN8 semi-final home tie on Sunday.

The Matsatsantsa coach maintains that there’s no way a tag like that can be associated with Chiefs even if Amakhosi’s form looks to be on shaky ground.

One thing though that Tembo is hoping to use against their opponents to win Sunday’s match at Lucas Moripe Stadium is to turn Chiefs’ huge following to his team’s advantage by frustrating them.

“Chiefs’ support can also be to our advantage if we frustrate them a little bit‚” Tembo said yesterday.

“We’ll try and turn the crowd against them because they are a little bit vulnerable at the moment. We’ll try to take advantage of that.”

Other than that, Tembo believes Chiefs still deserve to be given respect by his side‚ which goes into Sunday’s match buoyed by two back-to-back victories in the league.

“At the moment Chiefs’ strength is the fact that they haven’t been getting the results coming to this game.

“A lot of people are writing them off‚ which is dangerous‚ especially from our side. It’s really important for us to prepare for a tough encounter against Chiefs.”

Tembo listed a few of Chiefs’ players he feels his team will do well to pay close attention to.

“Chiefs have good individual players like Khama (Billiat)‚ who we all know what he can do. Whenever he plays, Khama is a very dangerous player. They’ve also got (Dumisani) Zuma and brought in (Lebohang) Manyama‚ whom we don’t know whether he’s going to play or not. But those are very good players,” said Tembo.

The 48-year-old former Zimbabwe international‚ given the reins at the beginning of the season‚ added that it was important for SuperSport to defend the trophy they won last year against Cape Town City in Durban.

“It’s a little bit of pressure for me to try and defend this trophy while also keeping focus in the league. We’ve got a very good team, but we can’t take Chiefs for granted because they are capable of producing good results at any given time.

“We’ll approach the first leg with one thing in mind; to win and try and manage the second leg from an advantage of having won the first leg.” – TimesLive