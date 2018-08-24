Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea this season – Maurizio Sarri

Eden Hazard will remain at Chelsea this season and Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s situation will be reviewed in December, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.

Hazard, 27, has been linked with Real Madrid and neither he nor Loftus-Cheek has started a game in 2018-19.

The Spanish transfer window closes on 31 August.

Sarri said: “I cannot sell without the possibility to buy another player at the same level. So I think Eden will stay with us for the whole season.”

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek was in the England squad at the World Cup during the summer after an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

But the 22-year-old was left out of the Blues’ 18-man party which beat Arsenal last Saturday.

“It was only a decision about the positions,” said Sarri. “I chose to put on the bench two wingers and one midfielder.

“I have spoken with him twice this week, after I spoke to the club, so I think that Loftus-Cheek will remain with us. We can speak again about his situation, but only in December.”

Despite only two appearances from the bench following Belgium’s run to third place at the World Cup, Sarri said attacker Hazard is fit to make the first XI on Sunday at Newcastle.

“I think Eden is ready for 50 or 60 minutes. I don’t know for 90 minutes, but he can start,” the former Napoli manager said.

–BBC Sport