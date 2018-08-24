Denver to spice up Derby

By Tadious Manyepo

He played the first instalment of the Harare Derby in CAPS United colours and his solitary strike gave the Green Machine victory and the bragging rights.

Now, he has set his sights on a rare feat, scoring for both clubs in the same season by inspiring the Glamour Boys to victory at Rufaro on Sunday.

Denver Mukamba was the toast of the first edition of the battle at the National Sports Stadium a few months ago when his goal powered Makepekepe to victory.

He was on loan at the Green Machine from DeMbare.

But, the 26-year-old star is now back at Dynamos after the loan spell at CAPS United was terminated due to his indiscipline.

He impressed in a 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba last Sunday in his comeback match and then saw his team being held to a draw by a battling Yadah Stars at the National Sports Stadium in mid-week.

“Matches between Dynamos and CAPS United are always hotly-contested. It’s not about just the points, there is more to play for,” said Mukamba.

“I was just inspired to perform at that big stage in the first instalment of the Derby. You know it is always motivating to be playing in the Harare Derby.

“I am the one who decided the reverse fixture with that goal which I scored. But, I was also hurt that I had to do it against a team (Dynamos) which I call my home. “Dynamos is my home and it will only be good for me if I also score against CAPS United and help my team win the Derby.

“I am back home and I should show that I am indeed home by giving the team a win over CAPS United on Sunday.’’

Mukamba said his brief flirtation with CAPS United could come in handy as he knows a lot of what goes on at the Green Machine.

“Obviously, I know how CAPS United play but they also know how I play and, so, it won’t be easy,’’ he said.

“What is important is for Dynamos to be focused and “to keep the eye on the prize. That way we will punish them.

“It’s going to be a tough match considering the significance of the tie and we have to be at our best to triumph.

“We are Dynamos and one of our rules is that we should never allow CAPS United to beat us home and away within one season.

"CAPS United have a good work ethic and we should treat them with caution if we are to win the encounter.''