CAPS fans show Bamusi some love

By Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CAPS United fans gave Phineas Bhamusi a standing ovation and showered the winger with cash after the Triangle speedster turned on the show at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

While Nhamo Lameck and Ralph Kawondera’s second half goals gave the visitors the win, which took them into fourth place, the day belonged to Bhamusi.

The 28-year-old star left the Green Machine in the off-season and, on his return to the place he used to call home, tore apart his former paymasters.

He engineered both goals, first lofting a cross to nod home seven minutes after the restart and forcing a corner which Russel Madamombe curled for Kawondera to turn in 15 minutes from time.

CAPS United have been struggling for form, and goals, of late.

Yesterday, it was a similar story and they lost Kudzi Nyamupfukudza in the first half to injury.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe was a disappointed man after the game.

“The difference between the two teams was in desire. Triangle had more hunger than we had. They were always the first on the ball, they fought for everything.

“Our performance today did not match our expectations.

“But, all the same it’s normal, not all days are the same. Collectively, as a team, we didn’t do well and this is very disappointing but at the end of the day, as a coach, I will take full responsibility.

“The fans’ behaviour at the end of the game is justified, when they come to the stadium they expect the team to win and when that doesn’t happen you expect them to react in that manner.’’

CAPS United fans have been losing their patience of late and yesterday they turned on their team after this lifeless show.

But, at the end of the day, you are a coach, you know what it means to win and to lose.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro hailed his charges for a spirited show, especially given the team’s poor away record.

“We did very well, coming to Harare and getting maximum points against CAPS United is something that we need to applaud,” said Mangwiro.

“Everyone was fighting for the team and that is what took us home.

“We executed our game plan very well. We needed to survive the early onslaught and take the game to our opponents.

“At crucial stages of the game we got the much-needed goals and defended resolutely to win the game.

“Last year we had a very bad away record but this is our fifth away win, it shows what we have done as a team.’’ –The Herald

Teams

CAPS United: P. Chigumba, K. Nyamupfukudza (C. Munzabwa 38th min), V. Musarurwa, M. Mwanjali, S. Makatuka, C. Kamhapa (B. Muzondiwa 62nd min), D. Mukandi, J. Ngodzo, H. Zvirekwi,, M. Katsvairo (P. Moyo 62nd min), M. Ncube

Triangle: T Chilenga, P. Tonha, A. Chivheya, R. Kawondera, M. Dzvinyai, K. Chigwida, C. Dhuwa, R. Madamombe, D. Murimba (T. Mavhunga 68th min), P. Bamusi (H. Bakacheza 86th min), N. Lameck