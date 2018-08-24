Bosso go down in five-goal thriller

By Ricky Zililo in BULAWAYO

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 2

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3) 3

CHICKEN Inn striker Obriel Chirinda inspired his team to a well-deserved victory over Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Bulawayo derby at Barbourfields yesterday.

The five-goal thriller was worth every penny for the approximately 7 000 fans that paid their way into the stadium.

Chicken Inn controlled the first half during which they scored three goals, while Highlanders came from the break a more determined side to hit back twice.

King Nasama fired the Gamecocks into the lead two minutes into the game after getting to the end of a clever defence0splitting pass from the lively Chirinda, who was too much to handle for the Bosso defenders all afternoon.

Chirinda was again the architect of Chicken Inn’s 32nd minute goal when he went on a mazy run in the box, confusing Bosso defenders and forcing Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda to come off his line to block the striker’s attempt for a corner.

Captain Moses Jackson scored from the resultant corner through a free header from George Majika’s delivery.

Chirinda then capped a fine first half performance with a 42nd minute goal.

Highlanders were more organised and determined in the second half, as they pinned Chicken Inn in their half.

Their persistency paid off on the stroke of the hour when midfielder Adrian Silla scored from the penalty spot by sending goalkeeper Pride Zendera the wrong way.

Zendera had conceded the penalty after felling Newman Sianchali in the box.

“It was good for the spectators. We played the best football this season in the first half, but in football it’s dangerous to underrate your opponents after a 3-nil lead and I implored the players that the game is not yet over.

‘’These guys were going to come back fighting, which they did. We then had a nervy finish, but I’m happy that we held on to get three points,” said Joey Antipas, the Chicken Inn coach.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu acknowledged Chicken Inn’s good performance and blamed a “cheap” early goal for “dismantling” their system.

“We conceded three goals in the first half because of the confusion and probably surprise caused by the early goal.

‘’But I think ,to a certain extent, today we were let down by most senior players.

“I expect senior players to take the leading role in games such as this one. I expect the senior players to apply the basics in terms of attacking and defending,’’ said Madinda. The Chronicle