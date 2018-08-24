‘Billiat needs to remain calm’

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya has claimed that Zimbabwean striker Khama Billiat will need to keep a cool head in order to find his best form for the Glamour Boys.

Billiat signed from Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season and scored his first goal for Amakhosi in their 3-0 MTN8 quarter-final win over Free State Stars.

However, Giovanni Solinas’ side has picked up just three points from four South African Premiership soccer games.

According to Ndlanya, Billiat has the quality to help Chiefs climb the table if he is able to keep calm in the face of pressure which has come with his high-profile transfer.

“We know Khama Billiat is a quality player who can score at any given time,” Ndlanya told Vodacom Soccer.

“The problem with him, I’ve realised — I’ve been a striker — he’s desperate. He’s desperate to perform and score goals. Once you are desperate, then you can lose your touch.

“I think he must be calm and focused. Things will come right.”

Chiefs will face SuperSport United in the MTN8 semi-final first leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off set for 3pm. Ndlanya is expecting a tough encounter.

“Look at the players like Thuso Phala and Dean Furman — they are so aggressive in the middle of the park, and they are playing as a team. For Chiefs, it’s going to be tough to beat them,” he admitted. Sport24