Arsenal scouts for African coaches

Arsenal and digital money transfer experts, WorldRemit, are offering African coaches, including those from Zimbabwe, the chance to attend an exclusive new training camp with the club’s top youth coaches in London.

Twenty five shortlisted coaches will be rewarded with Arsenal kit for their entire youth squad.

WorldRemit will arrange for the successful applicant to fly to London, where they will attend an exclusive training camp with Arsenal Soccer Schools coaches.

During the camp they will work together with the Soccer Schools coaches on plans to use this training to build a lasting legacy in their home country.

The camp will be free to apply for and open to youth team (Under-16s) coaches from across Africa.

The coaches simply need to complete a short online application form at futurestars.worldremit.com by Monday next week explaining why they deserve to be granted this unique opportunity and the legacy they plan to build on their return home.

Assessment Process

1.Applicants will be assessed against the following criteria by a panel of judges from WorldRemit and Arsenal. The judging panel includes the founder and CEO of WorldRemit, Ismail Ahmed, and his co-founder, Catherine Wines, Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Soccer Schools and Marc Thorogood, Business Manager of Arsenal Soccer Schools.

Selection criteria:

The commitment of the coach to improving the lives of their community

The impact the coach has had on young people within their community

The strength of the coach’s proposal to pass on their training on their return home

From the applications, WorldRemit and Arsenal will select a shortlist of 25 coaches who will receive Arsenal youth kits for their entire squad.

From this shortlist of 25, the judging panel will select five coaches as finalists.

The stories of the five finalists will be shared on futurestars.worldremit.com and the successful applicant will be selected based on a public vote on the site.

“By making it easier to send money, we help our customers do more for those they care about. Our customers are working hard to use the opportunities they have been given to support their community and we believe we should follow their example,’’ Ismail Ahmed, the chief executive of WorldRemit explained.

“When we set up our partnership with Arsenal, one of our goals was to reward hard-working individuals within the community. Football connects people from all walks of life so this was a natural place to start.”

Simon McManus of Arsenal Soccer Schools said:

“In this Centenary year of Mandela, it is a fitting time to recognise and reward those individuals who have harnessed the power of sport for the benefit of young people across Africa.

“A strong commitment to the community is one of the values we share with our partners at WorldRemit and together we hope to build a lasting legacy and to shine the spotlight on these unsung heroes who give up their time to help to deliver a brighter future for others.

“We are looking forward to working with all the coaches that join us in London as part of the Future Stars programme.” — worldremit