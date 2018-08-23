Simba the King ready to conquer showbiz

When he parted ways with Andy Muridzo, Simbarashe Nyaunga was determined to pursue a solo career. Having worked with Muridzo as his manager for a long time, Nyaunga decided to go it alone and record his own songs.

He entered the music scene under the name Simba the Lion and he is slowly getting recognition.

He launched his new album titled “Hossana” a few weeks ago and the event was attended by many artistes that showed solidarity with him.

As he continues taking the album to the people, Simba the Lion will tomorrow make his way to Red Café for an album review concert.

The album review concept was introduced by Red Café to give artistes an opportunity to present their new products and get feedback from fellow musicians and fans.

The musician said he wants to take his new album to people through shows and tomorrow’s event will help him judge response to his new music.

“The album has been received well, but many people still do not know about it.

Those who listened to songs on the album have, so far, have given me positive feedback. I still want more feedback in order to come up with the best playlists for our shows,” said Simba the Lion.

He will share the stage with Carlos Green, who is also trying to get his footing in the showbiz scene.

After the Red Café event, Simba the Lion will tomorrow take his outreach performances to Hillside where he shares the stage with Peter Moyo at Club Vicious at the popular PaHuku shopping centre. The Herald