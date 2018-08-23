SA star advises Zim hip hop artistes

South Africa’s hip hop star Nasty C says Zimbabwe’s hip hop artistes should be aggressive in marketing their music as it is hardly visible in the region.

The Hell Naw hit-maker was in the country last week for the Change a Life Concert in Harare and spoke to Star FM’s Moxinator during the TxO show where he revealed that he knew nothing about the genre in Zimbabwe.

“Sadly, I haven’t heard anything from Zim. It doesn’t mean that the artistes aren’t good. Everyone is doing their thing, trying their best to represent.

“Maybe it’s a marketing thing or maybe they need to come to SA and showcase what they have. . . I hope I hear some (music),” said Nasty C.

To try and boost the local artistes, Nasty C collaborated with one of Zimbabwe’s biggest hip hop stars, Takura, on a track called Hona Mandebvu. The track is off Takura’s album Someone Had to Do it (SHTDi) that was released this year. To cement their collaboration, the two shared the stage in Harare last week.

Nasty C said he was happy to have visited Zimbabwe adding that his latest album Strings & bling had been received well.

“Everywhere I go, people have been showing me love. I love the response and the way people relate to the album. That’s what I planned when I recorded it,” he said. The Chronicle