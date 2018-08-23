Munawa factor as Bosso, Chicken Inn collide

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Focus will be firmly on midfielder Simon Munawa when Chicken Inn take on Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Munawa has scored five of the 20 goals in the last seven encounters between Bosso and the Gamecocks, four of which he banged in while still turning out for Highlanders.

Since crossing the floor to the Gamecocks, Munawa has become a key member of the team, which is still in the championship matrix.

Gifted with booming shots, Munawa was on target in the reverse fixture when the two sides drew 2-2 in April after capitalising on a miscommunication between promising defender Charlton Siamalonga and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Last year, while still at Highlanders, he scored a brace in Bosso’s 4-0 demolition of Chicken Inn; a result that effectively derailed the Gamecocks’ title aspirations.

He was also on target for Bosso in 2016 when they drew 1-1 as well as in 2015 when they went down 1-2.

This afternoon attention will naturally be on Munawa, as the encounter comes at a crucial time for Chicken Inn in the title race.

“Derby, 21 goals scored in the last seven meetings, four scored in the first leg! Simon Munawa has been a consistent goal scorer in this fixture. Will he come back to haunt us again on Thursday,” Highlanders twitted yesterday.

The Bulawayo giants welcome back trusted defender Peter Muduhwa, who missed last Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate away to debutants Nichrut due to suspension.

Second half of the season additions Tinashe Makanda and Tafadzwa Sibanda as well as the returning Denzel Khumalo could make their Barbourfields debut today.

To achieve their desired result, Chicken Inn have to be sharp upfront after missing a number of glaring scoring opportunities last weekend, with Obidiah Tarumbwa being the chief culprit.

An interesting duel could also be in store between Tarumbwa and Muduhwa. The Chronicle