Mum stabbed to death, baby left next to body

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda woman was on Sunday morning stabbed to death by a yet-to-be-identified assailant while her six month old son was left crying next to her bloodied lifeless body. Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Mandiwongola Village in Ntalale Ward around 1AM.

He said Sandisiwe Ndlovu (24) was found dead in the morning while her six month-old baby was crying lying next to her.

“We are investigating a case of murder which occurred in Mandiwongola area. Sandisiwe Ndlovu was found dead on her bed while her six month-old baby was lying next to her. Her assailant is suspected to have gained access into the bedroom through a window as one of the windows was broken.

“The assailant stabbed the now deceased with a sharp object. She sustained cuts on her arms and back. We have launched an investigation in order to arrest the culprit and we appeal to anyone with information that could help to contact any police station near them,” he said.

The village head of the area, Mrs Nokuthula Nyathi said Ndlovu was sleeping alone with her baby at her uncle’s homestead when the incident occurred.

She said Ndlovu’s body was found by her nephew who then alerted village elders and relatives.

“Ndlovu had paid a visit to her uncle’s homestead and on that day her uncle had travelled and left her with her nephew. Her nephew decided to spend the night at a relative’s home and left on Saturday evening.

“On the following morning the nephew returned to the homestead. He became worried when he heard Ndlovu’s six months old baby crying non-stop and decided to check on her aunt in the bedroom. He found Ndlovu dead while the baby was lying next to her but there was no one around,” she said.

Mrs Nyathi said village elders were called and they noticed some shoeprints in the yard which led to the broken window.

She said community members were now living in fear as it was obvious that there was a villain living among them.

Mrs Nyathi said she hoped that the culprit would be apprehended as they were a danger to the community. The Chronicle