Man flogs daughter to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

An Esigodini gold panner allegedly beat his 15-year-old daughter to death with a “car tyre whip” after finding out that she had a boyfriend.

Mandlenkosi Maphosa (38) of Tshakambeba Village allegedly whipped his daughter, Lubelihle Maphosa, leaving bleeding cuts all over her body.

A court heard the minor died in agony five days later after Maphosa refused to take her to hospital and kept her hidden in his house.

Maphosa allegedly made a false report to the police saying she had been attacked by unknown assailants.

Maphosa was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda provincial magistrate, Mr Maphios Moyo facing murder charges. He was remanded in custody to September 3.

Prosecuting, Ms Teererai Mahohoma said Maphosa flogged his daughter on August 13.

“On August 13 Maphosa beat up his daughter with a tyre-made whip several times all over the body as a way of reprimanding her for having a boyfriend. She sustained injuries from the assault and Maphosa concealed what he had done by refusing to take her to the hospital.

“She died on August 18 as a result of injuries sustained during the assault and Maphosa went on to report to the police that his daughter was attacked by unknown assailants while she was on her way home at night in order to conceal the offence. Police carried out investigations and discovered that someone had seen Maphosa assaulting the now deceased which led to his arrest,” said Ms Mahohoma. The Chronicle