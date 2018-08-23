It’s a lacklustre DeMbare

By Tadious Manyepo

On a day they were expected to build some good momentum ahead of their massive Premiership Harare Derby clash against bitter rivals CAPS United on Sunday, Dynamos put on a disjointed show and never came to the party in this dull encounter against Yadah which fittingly ended in a stalemate at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

DeMbare showed those encouraging signs of a re-awakening giant last weekend when posting a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba and they were largely tipped to follow that up with at least a decent performance against Yadah.

But, the Harare giants, who took their points tally to 26 and remained stuck on 13th place did not show much hunger and their performance, characterised by kick and run play would rate as one of their worst in recent years.

Even a handful of the Glamour Boys’ supporters who were apparently frustrated by their team’s poor show had to vent their anger on Yadah ball boys who were delaying in dishing the balls back to the field.

The fans forced open the gate on the City End bays and threatened to beat the little boys and play had to be stopped for some minutes before police details pleaded with the fans to return to the terraces.

Returning midfielders Denver Mukamba and Brett Amidu, who were on top of their game last Sunday could not replicate that form and the latter, who was uncharacteristically jittery, had to be withdrawn seven minutes after the break.

The pint-sized player missed DeMbare’s only meaningful chance half-way through the first half when his header, off a rare Peace Makaha cross went over Stephen Chimusoro.

So ordinary were the Glamour Boys that they failed to manage even a single shot at goal in the first stanza.

With Yadah employing all the tactics to frustrate their guests, Dynamos had to finish this drab affair a man-short after defender Marshal Machazane was red-carded for needlessly elbowing Simbarashe Sithole in an off-the-ball incident with hardly three minutes on the clock.

Instead it was Yadah who could have won the game, but Sithole and his strike partner Ralph Matema on two occasions each shot straight to the ever-improving Dynamos ‘keeper Simbarashe Chinani.

The match did not live up to its billing considering that each time these two clubs, who drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in April, meet fans have always been treated to good football.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa was disappointed by his team’s showing, but remained positive they will rise against CAPS United on Sunday.

“This is another game which we failed to score and you know if you don’t score you cannot win the game,” said Mutasa.

“My lads were trying hard and I think the majority of them played in our last match and obviously their energy levels were not as good as we expected.

“But, we have to leave what has happened today and accept the point which we got. It’s part of the game and you know there are three results in every match.

“We did not perform in a way which we all wanted, but that’s football. It happens, but there is always a way forward. The performance was not satisfactory, but that’s how the game can be. We tried hard and got a point which is not very bad.

“We have to lift ourselves up and try improve going forward.”

Mutasa refused to blame referee Lazarus Dirwai after he gave Machazane his marching orders.

“My job is always to coach my players to do well in the field of play not to evaluate referees’ performance. On that particular moment when Marshal (Machazane) was given the red card, I was at an angle where it was difficult to clearly see if it was warranted or not,” said Mutasa.

His Yadah counterpart Thomas Ruzive was satisfied with the draw and commended his charges.

“I am very happy with the point that we got because considering where we are coming from, I think we did well,” said Ruzive.

“We lost our last match to Triangle over the weekend and we only had some hours to prepare for the match against Dynamos.

“We had to strategise for them and seeing Dynamos is a big club, we had to be at our best. So I am happy with the point, picked against such a massive team.

“I am happy that my boys played according to instruction. We will have to take it from there as our survival mission continues,” Ruzive said. – The Herald

Teams

Yadah: Chimusoro, Z. Bizeki, B. Chikwenya, A. Makopa, B. Madzokere (M. Makopa 89th min), B. Mapfumo, E. Karembo, C. Sekete (L. Murape 54th min) L. Mavhunga (W. Kaseke 87th), R. Mathema, S. Sithole

Dynamos: S. Chinani, P. Makaha, O. Mushure, M. Machazani, G. Mukambi, B. Moyo (M. Mukumba 79th min) , G. Saunyama, B. Amidu (K Dhemere 52nd min) , D. Mukamba, E. Mandiranga (P. Mutasa) , T. Macheke