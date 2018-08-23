Hopewell Chin’ono: The End of the Road for Nelson Chamisa

By Hopewell Chin’ono

So the much anticipated and hyped court case pitting Nelson Chamisa against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and President Elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa has come and gone.

Zimbabweans are now waiting with palpable anxiety for the verdict that will be delivered by Chief Justice Luke Malaba on behalf of the nine-member bench on Friday afternoon at 2PM.

As I argued in my last article, this was politics at play being choreographed in a court of law. It was plain theatre.

Nelson “Wamba” Chamisa failed to deliver the promised silver bullet that every Zimbabwean or anyone interested in this election petition was waiting for.

He just didn’t have that jaw dropping moment that he had promised all of us.

What many were left struggling to understand after yesterday’s court inquisition are the claims of overwhelming evidence made by Nelson Chamisa before this court hearing, and yesterday’s apparent lack of the hyped evidence.

It is unclear why Chamisa’s focus was not on showing as he had promised, that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s figures for getting over the 50% were unreliable.

In my layman’s view, the applicant failed to sustain his sucker punch promise where and when it mattered, in a court of law and not at press conferences.

It turned out to be one of those bullet train moments, another Wambology.

I have NO doubt in my mind as I have said before that Chamisa’s case was based on cumulative material and not on an O.J. Simpson/Detective Mark Fuhrman “watch this glove surprise moment.”

Courts do not rule on emotions or what we want in our hearts, they can only rule based on the facts put before them.

I didn’t see the supporting evidence delivered or otherwise in favor of Nelson Chamisa.

However, assuming that the court doesn’t agree with the argument that Nelson Chamisa didn’t properly lodge his petition within the specified timeframe. Also if the court decides that if this was the case, it isn’t fatal to his petition, he will still face a Mount Everest moment.

I think that Nelson Chamisa will still come unstuck by his failure to adduce primary evidence in support of his many claims, which at times made extraneous and gratuitous remarks regarding ZEC and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His lawyer, Thabani Mpofu argued that this evidence belonged to ZEC, but the fact that his client didn’t request access to this evidence through vote recounts in my view works against Chamisa.

Chamisa made a wide range of claims, each of which he was supposed to prove in detail before the court.

It is easier to make political arguments in the court of public opinion where your supporters respond with emotions and not verified evidence.

Chamisa’s line of argument suggested as said before, that it is the cumulative effect of the various issues, as well as the individual irregularities, which he says renders the presidential result null and void.

Will the court in addressing all these anomalies that were accepted and not contested, rule that they are enough to void the election result and order a new election?

Would this be enough to overturn Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory?

I doubt that very much considering that the court is faced with a myriad of issues at hand before they even make a ruling.

This case in my view was based on hype through press conferences and social media mobilization that can be delusional as these spaces can be echo chambers.

Many of his supporters, intellectual sympathizers and an unsophisticated media crew drove an unrelenting campaign to foist their man onto the throne.

This campaign led many of them to believe their own hype and propaganda to the extent of ignoring the facts on the ground.

It is difficult to remove an incumbent President and it is even more difficult if the opposition believes its own propaganda and won’t take advice.

The characterization of anyone who constructively questioned their strategy or lack thereof as a ZANUPF supporter became a scaffold for any genuine discourse pushback.

Unfortunately even their intellectual partners took to social media, to demonize anyone who saw things differently from them, they became the undemocratic democrats.

I don’t even understand why Chamisa had to hire South African lawyers.

As one South African lawyer pointed out to me two days ago, even if the South African advocates hired by Chamisa were indeed leading electoral legal eagles, they didn’t have enough time to get on top of the Zimbabwean electoral law intricacies.

In such a case, you will always do better with a local team and there are many brilliant lawyers even in the MDC, lawyers such as Advocate Eric Matinenga who could have been used in this case.

This fact that we have good local lawyers was proven as a new star was born into the public sphere by the name of Tawanda Kanengoni.

The young lawyer whom none of us outside the legal fraternity knew of until today, went on to deliver a calm and yet clinical presentation and rebuttal.

He was simply the best of the lawyers on display, maybe because the much anticipated rock star performance by Chamisa’s lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, fell flat in the court of public opinion.

This was because he had nothing new to say that had not already been put in the public domain by Nelson Chamisa and his party!

There just wasn’t enough to pass for a magic moment except for Mpofu’s legal jargon and spirited back and forth arguments with the bench. He is a good lawyer, but he simply lacked the primary evidence, the killer punch just didn’t come.

It is a great thing that the court proceedings were broadcast live on television, because if the court case had not been broadcast live, many of Wamba’s legion would have bashed the judiciary.

As said in my previous articles, the court will note the ZEC deficiencies that are quite evident, but are they enough to annul the election result.

As Mpofu argued in court, the number of people who “Only” voted for the President is very high.

ZEC has confirmed that the names of those who declined to vote for Members of Parliament and only chose to vote for the Presidential candidate were not recorded as required by the law.

This according to Mpofu was a systematic failure to implement a key component of the Electoral Act by ZEC.

Annulling the election is made even more complicated when the opposition has 61 parliamentary seats against ZANUPF’s 144 parliamentary seats.

I think that the court will suggest and maybe order prospective changes to how ZEC manages its electoral systems. My lawyer friends tell me that the court has a wide field that it can use to pick up remedies without necessarily annulling the election outcome.

My advice to my learned friends is very simple, cases are proven and won in a court of law and not at press conferences.

Lawyers should be preparing their cases in libraries away from the glare of the cameras, that way they won’t miss deadlines. Court appearances and not press conferences are where lawyers belong.

This is it in my view. Wamba must now start preparing for 2023 by making sure that he can keep his party together!

I also want to take a bow for Nelson Chamisa, he took over a broken party and in less than six months gave a sitting President, who was unfairly supported by the state media, a run for his money.

Nelson is still very young at 40 and has a lot ahead of him if he can only learn from his mistakes, some which were very tragic like teaming up with Robert Mugabe and the senseless misogynistic campaign against Justice Priscilla Chigumba and Thokozani Khupe.

It turned away many female and principled voters from his cause.

Also the violence at Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral left a sour taste in many people’s mouths.

He now has 5 years to go and rebuild his party and implement lessons learnt from this election campaign.

If he takes advice away from sycophants, he will one day be president of Zimbabwe.

His supporters will also have five years to learn to read constructive criticism with the right lenses and not thinking that anybody who points out their party’s weaknesses is an enemy.

Zimbabwe can only grow stronger if we are able to take and give advice in pursuit of making our country better again.

Hopewell Chin’ono is an award winning Zimbabwean international Journalist and Documentary Filmmaker. He is a Harvard University Nieman Fellow and a CNN African Journalist of the year.

He is also a Fellow at the University of Oxford’s Africa leadership Institute. Hopewell has a new documentary film coming out which is looking at mental illness in Zimbabwe called State of Mind.

Hopewell can be contacted at [email protected] or on twitter @daddyhope