Future doctor crowned Miss Gweru

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

It was all glitz and glamour on Friday night when Lisa Nyamdela, a 22-year-old medical student at the University of Zimbabwe was crowned Miss Gweru.

The beauty shrugged off stiff competition from 12 others at a pageant that was held at a packed Cathedral Hall.

Nineteen-year-old Chipo Chigwende was crowned first princess while Mihlayenkosi Malibha, a 21-year-old banking and finance student at the Midlands State University was crowned second princess. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Kwaramba was crowned Miss Personality.

For her efforts, Nyamdela walked away with $400 courtesy of Harare-based Bruce Tokwe Commercial Law chambers while Chigwende won $150 from the same company. Malibha walked away with $150 courtesy of Bell Petroleum.

Speaking after the pageant, Nyamdela said:

“I feel excited and honoured to be crowned Miss Gweru. I’ll join hands with organisations like Childline Zimbabwe and Girl Child Network to empower the girl child in our society.”

The pageant’s organiser, Mavis Koslek said the event was held to give young women in Gweru a chance to represent their communities.

“This initiative seeks to give a chance to young women in Gweru to be the voice in their communities by working to bring positive change in the lives of young people,” Koslek said.

The pageant which was held under the theme: “The pinnacle of beauty’ saw models from Hopeful Life University for Toddlers curtain-raising the event.

Last year, Michelle Tugwete, a photographer, was crowned Miss Gweru while Takudzwa Phiri, a hairdresser was crowned first princess. Kgotso Mhandu a Lower Six student was second princess. The Chronicle