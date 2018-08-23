DJ Stavo hints at wedding

By Tonderai Zvimba

Renowned DJ and producer, DJ Stavo (real name Steven Sanders), has hinted at wedding his long time lover Kudzai Alifa.

The first person to hint about the imminent wedding was Stavo’s close friend ExQ (real name Enock Munhenga) when he posted on his social media pages, a picture of a groomsman request which was in the form of a gift box.

In the gift box was a bowtie accompanied by a card written “Enock, it’s time to suit up. Will you be my best man?”

To add mystery to the request, ExQ teased his followers on social media by asking them to guess who had sent the request.

A couple of days after ExQ’s teaser, Stavo took to social media to post a picture of him having lunch with ExQ. He captioned it “Had such an amazing day with my brother ExQ. . . the only thing better than having you as a brother is having you as my best man”.

After this post, fans of the two artistes were convinced DJ Stavo was ready to tie the knot with his long time lover.

Stavo has been married traditionally to Kudzai Alifa for over five years and they have two children.

ExQ and DJ Stavo have been working together for a very long-time from Stavo’s 2012 single “Sweet Love” in which he was featured together with Roki. Since then, the two have maintained their friendship and recently released a song titled “Honai”.

It seems the DJ is keeping the wedding under wraps and efforts to get more from him were fruitless as he refused to talk about the issue when reached for comment. The Chronicle