St John’s Pipe Band in World Championships glory

By Kundai Marunya
St John’s College Pipe and Drum Corps are still basking in glory after winning the World Champions in their division at the just ended Piping and Drumming Competition in Glasgow, Scotland.
Dubbed the “Glasgow Annual Championships,” the competition is equivalent to Olympics in sport, holding the highest recognition in piping and drumming world over.
In a statement to formally announce victory to St John’s College parents and stakeholders, the school head Cav Trinci commended the winning team for the hours of training prior to the competition.
“Not only as a community but as a nation we are thrilled with this extraordinary achievement of our boys and their tutors.