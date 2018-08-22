‘No Special plan for Denver’

By Tadious Manyepo

YADAH Stars coach Thomas Ruzive says he has no special plans to contain Dynamos midfielder, Denver Mukamba, when the two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premiership battle at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Mukamba returned to the Glamour Boys from a loan spell at city rivals CAPS United and immediately delivered for DeMbare when he put on a spirited show to help them beat ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

But Ruzive, whose side is coming from a morale-sapping last-gasp loss to Triangle after conceding a late goal, said he is not losing any sleep over how his charges will deal with the lanky midfielder.

“Denver (Mukamba) is a special player who can single-handedly destroy any team on any day,’’ said Ruzive.

“He is one of the best players to ever ply their trade on the domestic scene.

“But we will not give him any special treatment on Wednesday (today). We are a team and Dynamos are a team as well.

“We will be playing against a Dynamos side made up of eleven players. We will be having our own eleven players and we will take it that way.

“We have a lot of good players who can absorb all the pressure from Dynamos. My players are ready for the clash, they know what is at stake and they will fight to the end.’’

With 26 points, Yadah are a rung and a point above Dynamos.

And Ruzive knows the significance of today’s result, especially considering both clubs are not yet safe from relegation.

“Dynamos is a big club although they haven’t been doing well but their win against ZPC Kariba at the weekend was obviously a morale-booster and we have to be careful.

“We have never beaten Dynamos in a competitive match since our promotion into the top-flight league.

“That shows how big a footballing institution they are.

“Dynamos have a lot of good players and a good coach. They are dangerous, especially when you have to face them after they recorded a victory.’’

Ruzive is concerned with the way his men have been conceding late goals.

“We let in two late goals against Herentals and allowed them to get a point after having led 2-0 in the entire match.

“And, on Sunday, we also conceded deep into injury time in our 1-2 loss to Triangle at Gibbo.

“We need to improve our concentration levels and we should be particularly careful in the match against Dynamos.

“They are an experienced side and we can be punished if we are not careful,” Ruzive said.

Yadah Stars will be without three of their regular players — Willard Kalongonda, who is suspended, and the injured pair of Morris Musiyakuvi and Jonathan Chitereki.

“That’s a blow for our team but we have equally good replacements,” Ruzive said.

Fixtures

Today

Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Bulawayo Chiefs v Mutare City (Luveve)

Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Ascot)

Yadah v Dynamos (NSS)

ZPC Kariba v Nichrut (Nyamhunga

Ngezi Platinum v Shabanie (Baobab)

Bulawayo City v Herentals (BF)

Tomorrow

CAPS United v Triangle (Rufaro)

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (BF) . The Herald.